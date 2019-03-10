Home Sport Football

'We spoiled the party' - Kylian Mbappe agonises over Manchester United defeat

Marcus Rashford's 94th-minute penalty at the Parc des Princes gave United a 3-1 win in France to send the English club through on away goals.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Kylian Mbappe. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe said he was left "stunned" by Paris Saint-Germain's gut-wrenching exit from the Champions League in midweek as Manchester United pulled off an improbable comeback in the last 16.

Marcus Rashford's 94th-minute penalty at the Parc des Princes gave United a 3-1 win in France to send the English club through on away goals after becoming the first team in the competition's history to overturn a 2-0 home defeat.

"I'm stunned. I haven't been able to sleep," Mbappe told TF1 in an interview.

"It's difficult, we'd worked so hard to get to this point and we're disappointed. We're going to try and pick ourselves back up."

PSG's game at Nantes this weekend was postponed although they remain well clear of second-placed Lille and all but assured a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel's men are also through to the last four of the French Cup, but Mbappe admitted it was hard to look ahead to rest of the season with the pain of Wednesday's defeat still raw.

"Honestly, it's hard to give it too much thought because the Champions League was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn't want to ruin it but in the end we did."

However, the 20-year-old allayed any fears among PSG fans that his immediate future could lie elsewhere in the wake of the club's latest European failure.

"I think I will be here, that's guaranteed even," he said.

"With this elimination and all the problems it's going to create, there's no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that's clear and precise."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp