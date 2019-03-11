Home Sport Football

Will Manchester City ever have a better chance to win the Champions League?

Over a decade into the club's Abu Dhabi-backed ownership after billions of pounds invested and three domestic titles, conquering Europe remains the mountain City still have to climb.

Published: 11th March 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Fernandinho, Pep Guardiola

Man City gaffer Pep Guardiola (R) with Fernandinho. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: "We are still not ready to fight for the latter stages, that is the reality," Pep Guardiola's reaction to beating Schalke 3-2 in the first leg of Manchester City's Champions League last 16 tie was not that expected for the competition favourites.

City manager Guardiola was frustrated that after taking an early lead in Gelsenkirchen, his side conceded two penalties to a side ranked 14th in the Bundesliga before Nicolas Otamendi's red card left the Premier League champions to play the final 22 minutes with 10 men.

"We gave away the first penalty, we gave away the second penalty, we gave away the red card. In this competition that is not good, too many things. When it happens in other stages, it is over."

The fact City still had the individual talent to come from behind a man down thanks to a brilliant Leroy Sane free-kick and Raheem Sterling's injury-time winner shows why they remain on course for a historic quadruple of trophies this season.

However, for the varying degrees of glory retaining the Premier League title or winning the FA Cup would bring to add to the League Cup won last month, it is the Champions League that City and Guardiola most desire.

The Catalan coach had to field questions before the first leg against Schalke over his failure to win the competition since doing so in two of his first three years in charge of Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Over a decade into the club's Abu Dhabi-backed ownership after billions of pounds invested and three domestic titles, conquering Europe remains the mountain City still have to climb.

They may also never get a better chance than in the next few months.

Ban to come?

A UEFA investigation launched this week into allegations City broke financial fair play rules risks the sanction of the club being banned from the Champions League for a season.

Moreover, the Champions League has rarely been so open for a new winner.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Ajax and Porto are the sides to have so far booked their place in the quarter-finals, none of whom made the last eight last season.

Real Madrid, winners for four of the past five seasons, are already out, as are free-spending Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus look set to follow unless they overcome a 2-0 deficit against the notoriously hard to beat Atletico Madrid, while one of Liverpool -- City's Champions League conquerors last season -- or Bayern Munich -- semi-finalists in six of the past seven seasons -- will also be eliminated this week.

In his seven seasons at Barca and Bayern, Guardiola never failed to make the Champions League semi-finals. Only once in their history have City made the last four when they lost to Madrid three years ago.

Guardiola has used that crutch to repeatedly play down City's chances of challenging for the Champions League in his three years in Manchester. 

"Comparing to Barcelona, (Real) Madrid, Bayern Munich they have historically incredible results, we cannot compare," Guardiola said as recently as Friday.

However, three years into his reign, City's time to win the Champions League should be now, starting with seeing off Schalke with ease in the last 16, second leg on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Champions League Pep Guardiola Schalke

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp