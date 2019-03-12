Home Sport Football

Reports: Real Madrid eyeing 'three superstar signings' as Zidane returns

Spanish media reporting that Zidane is set to have 'unprecedented' power at Real Madrid on his return.

Published: 12th March 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Zinedine Zidane

After nine months, Zidane is back at Real Madrid | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Spanish media on Tuesday hailed Zinedine Zidane's surprising restoration as Real Madrid coach as the "return of the hero" and said the "saviour" was also the "last shot" of the struggling European champions.

Real president Florentino Perez "had pulled from his hat a rabbit called Zinedine Zidane," wrote Barcelona daily Mundo Deportivo.

Another Barcelona-based daily, Sport, said "Zizou" is "the saviour" who is also Real's "last shot to survive their crisis."

In Madrid, sports daily Marca wrote: "He is back and his priority is to rescue and revitalise a struggling squad that has been on a downward spiral ever since his departure on May 31, 2018."

The 46-year-old Zidane replaced Santiago Solari on Monday and signed a contract until 2022, with the club eliminated from the Champions League, a trophy it won three times under Zidane, and the Spanish Cup and a distant third in La Liga.

"Zidane was the standout favourite for Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid president was willing to do whatever it took to get him back on side," continued Marca. "It seems it only required two conversations to twist his arm."

AS, a Madrid-based paper, quoted Zidane as saying: "I could not say no."

"The incoming boss has also been assured that he will be fully in charge of every aspect of the running of the team, including signings," wrote AS, pointing out that this was "unprecedented power" for a Real coach.

"Zinedine Zidane's return as Real Madrid coach banishes the spectre of Jose Mourinho, who a jittery Florentino Perez had been toying with bringing back," wrote Alfredo Rebeno in AS, adding that Zidane "brings a crucial measure of peace to the Bernabeu."

Rebeno also said the problems at Real stemmed not from the departure of Zidane last summer but the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo. 

"(Zidane) worked wonders in his first stint with 'Los Blancos' and now, 284 days later he is back where it all started for him back in 2001 and everyone connected with the club will be hoping that his second spell in charge will be just as fruitful as his first," wrote Marca.

ALSO READ: Zinedine Zidane and the other managers who could not stay away

'Three superstar signings'

News of Real's coup and photos of Zidane also covered the front pages of general newspapers in Spain.

"Zidane is back at Real Madrid with carte blanche to renew the squad," wrote El Pais saying the Frenchman's task was to "lift a team that are living their darkest hours."

The Spanish media quickly started speculating which players Zidane wanted to keep, which ones might be on the way out and who he might ask Perez to buy.

AS said Zidane had been promised "three superstar signings."

Marca wrote that "the squad will play for their future," adding that Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, who had criticised Zidane, might be in trouble and asked readers who was the biggest loser, with a list that included Ceballos, Gareth Bale and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Sport reported that when asked if he wanted Kylian Mbappe or Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, Perez laughed and said: "Zidane is French so he could do something with Mbappe."

Sport listed Mbappe as one of the four top targets. The other three are Eden Hazard of Chelsea, who they said Real had already agreed a firm option on, Paul Pogba of Manchester United and Sadio Mane of Liverpool. Christian Eriksen of Tottenham was another name cited by some papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Liga Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp