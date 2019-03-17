Home Sport Football

ISL final: Friends turn foe as Bengaluru take on Goa

Less than a year ago, when Carles Cuadrat was offered the managerial role at Bengaluru FC, he reached out to another former Barcelona man, Sergio Lobera.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Players and coaches of BFC and FC Goa with the ISL trophy in Mumbai on Saturday

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Less than a year ago, when Carles Cuadrat was offered the managerial role at Bengaluru FC, he reached out to another former Barcelona man, Sergio Lobera. The two discussed Cuadrat’s prospects over a cup of coffee.

“Sergio gave me a lot of words of encouragement,” said Cuadrat, who had never been the head coach of a football club before. “He said I should go for it and that I will do well,” he added.

Nine months on, the two will go head-to-head in the final of season five of the Indian Super League at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. “It will be a special final for me because it will be against a friend and a coach who has done a great job,” said FC Goa coach Lobera. “I’m looking forward to playing against Bengaluru, even though they have beaten us previously because I’m an ambitious coach.”

And it is fitting, given that they have been two of the most consistent sides this season. Bengaluru and Goa finished the league stage with an identical 34 points from 18 games, each of the teams winning ten, losing four with four ending in a draw. BFC finished on top on account of a better head-to-head record against Goa.

Cuadrat’s team won both encounters and more importantly kept the ISL’s all-time highest scorer, Ferran Corominas, quiet. “Going into the final, I don’t think we are favourites,” said the 50-year-old. “I don’t think there is any psychological advantage because of those two wins.”

Apart from being the top teams, both sides play a similar possession-based football, and both coaches believe the battle in the centre of the park will be the most important factor on Sunday. Another common thread is that both teams will be competing in their second ISL final, having lost the previous one against the same opposition despite taking the lead. While FC Goa squandered a 2-1 advantage in the closing minutes to go down 2-3 to Chennaiyin FC in 2015, Bengaluru’s inaugural ISL season in 2018 ended in disappointment by an identical 2-3 scoreline.

While the former I-League champions have justified the hype surrounded them by making the finals in both their seasons, Goa have improved remarkably this season. With Corominas leading the charge, they always had a lethal striker, but the team has worked hard to tighten up the defence. They had the most number of clean sheets (8) as well as the highest goal difference (19) during the league stages.

“For me, the biggest achievement has been the improvement of Indian players,” said Lobera. “They understand the team philosophy much better now. Whatever has happened is in the past. The final is a completely new game. We will either touch glory or die.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp