Continuity key in Bengaluru's tale of sustained excellence

BENGALURU: Six trophies in six years! That’s quite a number for a football club that was established in 2013. On Sunday night in Mumbai, Rahul Bheke’s 117th-minute header ensured Bengaluru FC clinched their maiden Indian Super League title, adding the piece of silverware missing from their collection.

Bengaluru have consistently performed in every tournament they have played in – two I-League titles, two Federation Cups, one Super Cup, runners-up in the AFC Cup. Winning the ISL is a continuation of the impressive run and a testimony to the fact that they have been doing the right things. Sunil Chhetri & Co have made it a habit of winning at least one trophy every year.

While the key players in the squad over the years have performed exceptionally, it’s the planning from the management that has stood out. Unlike other clubs, they didn’t take decisions in a hurry even when it took time for results to come. Albert Roca’s side, despite reaching the final of the AFC Cup, went winless in eight games in the I-League 2016-17 season. Unlike other clubs, Roca wasn’t asked to leave. Instead, he was given the confidence to continue and that resulted in a Federation Cup triumph and a dominating performance in the ISL last year. Bengaluru finished the league stage eight points clear at the top before losing to Chennaiyin FC in the final.

Similarly, when Carles Cuadrat was named Roca’s successor at the beginning of this season, the team failed in the AFC Cup, losing to Turkmenistan club Altyn Asyr. Although they won their opening few matches in the ISL, the show was not convincing. Yet, the management was behind Cuadrat. And the result is yet another trophy, with Bengaluru topping the league stage yet again.

“The management understands that it takes time for a new coach to settle in and convey his ideas. He should be given that confidence to continue. More importantly, if the players are able to understand the vision, I don’t think we should change things,” said Bengaluru’s Chief Technical Officer Mandar Tamhane.

While winning trophies is a factor for any professional club, Bengaluru don’t want to be remembered for that reason only. They are now focused on creating a distinguished identity. With Roca, Bengaluru started the process and across the age groups and ‘B’ team, they have tried to maintain uniformity in their playing style — attractive and attacking football. Recruiting Cuadrat was part of that plan.

“It’s important for a club to win trophies but your playing style creates an identity. With Roca, we started the process and implemented the same idea across our academy teams and the ‘B’ team. That helps the players when they come to the first team. Carles was our first choice because of that,” Tamhane said.

Cuadrat has been able to present the fans “a brand of football they adore and respect”. As a result, Bengaluru have seen an average stadium attendance of around 17,000 in the last two seasons — fourth highest in the ISL. “What I believe is that you are as good as your coach. No matter what he says, you have to follow that. You might think he is wrong. It happened to me as well. We have been able to deliver according to the coach’s vision because we trusted him and that has brought us results,” said Chhetri.