Home Sport Football

Iran to drop tattooed footballers from team

The Iranian players, who have tattoos on their arms, always enter the playing field with long-sleeved tops

Published: 19th March 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ashkan Dejagah had been summoned by the Ethics Committee | AFP

By IANS

TEHRAN: The Iranian football federation has been asked to drop tattooed players from the national team, a media report said.

The Ethics Committee of Iran's Football Federation had issued repeated warnings to players, saying that having a tattoo was unprofessional, The Tehran Times reported on Monday.

The Iranian players, who have tattoos on their arms, always enter the playing field with long-sleeved tops.

Ashkan Dejagah and Sardar Azmoon had been summoned by the Ethics Committee for revealing tattoos on their arms during Team Melli's games.

Iran considers athletes to be role models responsible for promoting "Islamic values" to the younger generation.

Iranian state media often refers to tattoos as a symbol of "Westernisation" or part of a Western "cultural invasion" of the Islamic society.

"Tattoos on the bodies of players is against Iranian culture and is detrimental to our society," a top official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Iran football Tattoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp