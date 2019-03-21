Home Sport Football

Harry Kane insists club rivalries will not split England camp

Four English sides have reached the last eight of Champions League for the first time in a decade with Tottenham striker Kane set to face a host of England teammates who play for Manchester City.

England football captain Harry Kane (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England captain Harry Kane insists the Three Lions' squad are too united to be divided by the tension surrounding the Premier League title race and upcoming Champions League ties.

Four English sides have reached the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for the first time in a decade with Tottenham striker Kane set to face a host of international teammates who play for Manchester City three times in two legs of a Champions League quarter-final and a vital Premier League match next month.

City and Liverpool are vying for the title, while Spurs face competition from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea for a top-four finish.

"I think the great thing about this team, this England camp, we have a bit of fun and a laugh and a joke, but when we are here it is 100 percent England," said Kane on Tuesday.

"We put that to one side, even the Liverpool and City boys. When we are here it is 100 percent England and when we go back I'm sure there will plenty of text messages and group messages flying about."

And unlike England camps of old where club rivalries have left to factions forming on international duty, Kane believes Gareth Southgate's squad will not be distracted ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic on Friday and away to Montenegro on Monday.

"We've got a great bond here and at the end of the day we are good friends.

"Whether we play for one club or another, when we come here we get on very well.

"Of course when we are back at our clubs we try 110 percent to try and beat each other but we have that respect for each other that we can talk afterwards and be friends."

