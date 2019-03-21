Iker Casillas prolongs Porto stay until 2020

Home Sport Football

The former Real Madrid star has made 149 appearances for Porto since arriving at the club in 2015, and helped Porto end Benfica's four-year title reign last season.

LISBON: Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas has extended his contract with Porto to 2020, the Portuguese champions announced Wednesday.

The prolonged deal for Casillas, who turns 38 in May, also includes an option for a further year, according to club president Jorge Pinto da Costa.

"It's not easy to count on someone who's almost 38 years old," said Casillas. "I'm grateful for the confidence shown in me and hope to finish my career at a club where I feel at home."

Earlier in the week Casillas, who also captained Spain to European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, said he would like to keep on playing until he is 40.

Pinto da Costa hinted that could be a possibility, telling reporters: "I'm convinced that it's not the last contract for Casillas with us."

Casillas, a three-time Champions League winner with Madrid, is looking to lift the trophy for a fourth time as Porto face last year's runners-up Liverpool in the quarter-finals in April.

