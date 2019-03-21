Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp urges Salah to use Liverpool teammate Mane as inspiration

Having seen Mane work through his drought successfully, Klopp believes Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool strikers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah should use Sadio Mane as inspiration as the Egypt star looks to hit peak form after an inconsistent season.

Salah scored 44 times in his debut season with Liverpool, but his second campaign has not been so smooth.

Although Salah has 20 goals in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.

That is a concern, with Liverpool chasing their first English title since 1990 and also through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Senegal winger Mane is in fine form and has moved level on 20 goals with Salah, after netting 11 in as many games.

Mane had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times.

Having seen Mane work through his drought successfully, Klopp believes Salah will soon see his luck change in front of goal as well.

"Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it's sometimes like this," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.

"That's exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same, just work, do the right things and it will come again.

"He's just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment -- he is in brilliant shape, that's true.

"But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That's how it is, all good."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah Liverpool Sadio Mane EPL Mohamed Salah form

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp