UEFA charges PSG forward Neymar for insulting officials after Champions League loss 

By Agencies

NYON (SWITZERLAND): UEFA says it has charged Neymar for comments made about match officials after Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

The PSG foward used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball that eliminated PSG.

The Brazil forward missed the 3-1 second-leg defeat in the last 16 earlier this month through injury, but told match officials "to go f**k yourselves" on social media after watching on from the sidelines at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar wrote: "They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!"

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, then used profanity while writing about the video assistants.

UEFA says Neymar has been charged with "insulting/molesting acts against match official."

The date of the hearing has yet to be announced.

In June, Neymar's teammate Gianluigi Buffon was handed a three-match suspension after a tirade against referee Michael Oliver following his former club Juventus' similarly dramatic quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid last season.

Neymar was reportedly so enraged by the decision to give the penalty that he had to be restrained by PSG staff to stop him entering their dressing room.

PSG made Neymar the world's most expensive player in 2017 by signing him from Barcelona as they stepped up their bid to win a maiden Champions League title, but have now lost in the last 16 in three straight seasons.