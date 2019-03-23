Home Sport Football

UEFA charges PSG forward Neymar for insulting officials after Champions League loss 

The Brazilian used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball that eliminated PSG.

Published: 23rd March 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

PSG forward Neymar (File | AFP)

By Agencies

NYON (SWITZERLAND): UEFA says it has charged Neymar for comments made about match officials after Paris Saint-Germain lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

The PSG foward used Instagram to aim an expletive and insults at video review officials who intervened before Man United was awarded a stoppage-time penalty for a handball that eliminated PSG.

The Brazil forward missed the 3-1 second-leg defeat in the last 16 earlier this month through injury, but told match officials "to go f**k yourselves" on social media after watching on from the sidelines at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar wrote: "They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn't exist!"

Neymar, who was injured and did not play, then used profanity while writing about the video assistants.

UEFA says Neymar has been charged with "insulting/molesting acts against match official."

The date of the hearing has yet to be announced.

In June, Neymar's teammate Gianluigi Buffon was handed a three-match suspension after a tirade against referee Michael Oliver following his former club Juventus' similarly dramatic quarter-final defeat by Real Madrid last season.

Neymar was reportedly so enraged by the decision to give the penalty that he had to be restrained by PSG staff to stop him entering their dressing room.

PSG made Neymar the world's most expensive player in 2017 by signing him from Barcelona as they stepped up their bid to win a maiden Champions League title, but have now lost in the last 16 in three straight seasons.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar Manchester United vs PSG PSG vs Manchester United UEFA UEFA Champions League PSG UEFA disciplinary action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp