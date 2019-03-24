Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC to play AFC Cup home matches in Ahmedabad

The club had requested for permission from SDAT to host the group stage matches at Chennai.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:06 PM

Chennaiyin FC. (File Photo | EPS/D Sampath Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will be playing the home fixtures of their 2019 AFC Cup group stage at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Chennaiyin played the home leg of their two-legged qualifying playoff against Colombo FC in Ahmedabad as playing a Sri Lankan opponent in Tamil Nadu was not politically conducive.

The club had requested for permission from SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) to host the group stage matches at Chennai.

But by the time the approvals were received from SDAT, significant financial commitments were made by the club towards The Arena by TransStadia and in order to fulfil those obligations the club will play the home games of the group stage in Ahmedabad.

TAGS
Chennaiyin FC ISL AFC cup

