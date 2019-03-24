Home Sport Football

Germany stars Goretzka and Gnabry condemn racist abuse

Both players spoke out in condemnation of the racist abuse directed at teammates Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan during Wednesday's draw with Serbia. 

Published: 24th March 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany stars Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry have spoken out in condemnation of the racist abuse directed at teammates Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan during Wednesday's draw with Serbia. 

"It is ridiculous to cheer on one player and insult another just because of their skin colour. Racism has no place in the stadium or anywhere else in society," Gnabry, 23, told German tabloid Bild. 

On Friday, police confirmed that three men aged between 30 and 40 had turned themselves in after another fan, basketball journalist Andre Voigt, posted a video on Facebook.

Voigt, who been at the game as a supporter, described in the video how fans sitting behind him had repeatedly hurled racist abuse at Sane and Gundogan, who are of Senegalese and Turkish heritage respectively.

"I don't remember ever being insulted like that myself, but it does have an affect on me because I have the same colour skin as Leroy," said Gnabry, whose father is Ivorian.

"It is really sad that things like this are happening in 2019, and it's important to raise your voice in a moment like that."

Speaking ahead of Germany's Euro 2020 qualifier against the Netherlands this Sunday, Gnabry's Germany and Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka also called on fans to stand up to racism. 

"I watched the video, and the scenes that he describes made me really quite furious," said the midfielder.  

"I can only call on everyone to put people like that in their place. Where I come from in the Ruhr region, if you are asked about your nationality, the only answer is either Schalke, Dortmund or Bochum."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Euro 2020 Germany football Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan Serge Gnabry Leon Goretzka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp