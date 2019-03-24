Title race will go down to the wire, says Franz Beckenbauer

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer has warned former club Bayern Munich they will have to fight until the very last day of the season in a nail-biting Bundesliga title race.

With eight games to go, Bayern are level on points with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table as they chase a seventh successive league crown.

In recent months, champions Bayern have overturned what was once a nine-point deficit to nose ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.

Yet Beckenbauer has said on Sunday that the title race is a long way from being over.

"I think both teams will drop points before the end of the season because neither are strong enough to win all of their games," Beckenbauer told Sky Sports News.

"It might go down to the last day of the season."

Both teams will have the chance to take a three-point lead when they face off at Munich's Allianz Arena on April 6.

Despite their home advantage, Beckenbauer believes the Bavarians will not be clear favourites to win the title-deciding clash.

"Bayern will be at home, but their defence is wobbly, and Dortmund are very strong with their smash-and-grab football," he said.

"I think it will be an even game."