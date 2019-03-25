Home Sport Football

Borussia Dortmund dismiss rumours linking Jadon Sancho to Manchester United 

Published: 25th March 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund (Photo | Twitter/Edvard)

By AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has dismissed rumours that 19-year-old rising star Jadon Sancho is set for a move back to Manchester.

English youngster Sancho has flourished since joining Dortmund from Manchester City two years ago, and recently signed a contract extension which keeps him at the German club until 2022.

Yet Sancho, who picked up an assist in England's 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday, has been repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League.

A recent report in The Sun alleged that Sancho's agent was in talks with Manchester United, but Dortmund boss Zorc dismissed the rumours as "irrelevant".

"I have no knowledge (of the talks), but it is also completely irrelevant," Zorc told Bild.

In a recent interview with the same newspaper, Zorc admitted that it would be hard for Dortmund to hold on to Sancho long-term, but insisted that the youngster would remain at Dortmund next season.

"I can't put a price tag around Jadon's neck but I can say that even the biggest clubs in the world struggle to afford him at the moment," said Zorc.

"Jadon will be playing at Borussia Dortmund next season. But it is obvious that the interest in him will keep growing, especially from English clubs. He will not end his career in Dortmund, that much is true."

