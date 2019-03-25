Scotland at 'rock bottom' admits captain

By AFP

LONDON: Scotland captain Andy Robertson says his team are at "rock bottom" after their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers, which included an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan.

Liverpool left-back Robertson missed the humiliating defeat in the former Soviet republic last week due to a mouth abscess, but returned to lead his country in a 2-0 win over San Marino on Sunday, a victory that came despite another unconvincing performance.

"The country is at rock bottom just now in terms of football and we need to pick it back up," Robertson told the BBC.

"The only way we do that is by winning games and playing a lot better."

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and already have a mountain to climb, with Belgium and Russia also in Group I.

However, Alex McLeish's men already have the guarantee of a playoff to qualify for Euro 2020 via the Nations League, which could prove a vital safety net.

"When you get beat in a game you were meant to win, and people are saying it's the worst result we've ever had, then this week was never going to be a success," said Robertson.

"But we follow it up with not a good performance again. The lads need to stick together."