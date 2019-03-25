Home Sport Football

Scotland at 'rock bottom' admits captain

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and already have a mountain to climb, with Belgium and Russia also in Group I.

Published: 25th March 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kazakhstan pulled off an upset 3-0 win | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Scotland captain Andy Robertson says his team are at "rock bottom" after their first two Euro 2020 qualifiers, which included an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan.

Liverpool left-back Robertson missed the humiliating defeat in the former Soviet republic last week due to a mouth abscess, but returned to lead his country in a 2-0 win over San Marino on Sunday, a victory that came despite another unconvincing performance.

"The country is at rock bottom just now in terms of football and we need to pick it back up," Robertson told the BBC.

"The only way we do that is by winning games and playing a lot better."

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup and already have a mountain to climb, with Belgium and Russia also in Group I.

However, Alex McLeish's men already have the guarantee of a playoff to qualify for Euro 2020 via the Nations League, which could prove a vital safety net.

"When you get beat in a game you were meant to win, and people are saying it's the worst result we've ever had, then this week was never going to be a success," said Robertson.

"But we follow it up with not a good performance again. The lads need to stick together."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scotland football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp