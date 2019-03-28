Home Sport Football

Leicester will fight to keep hold of stars, says Rodgers

Harry Maguire has again been linked with a move to United while there have been rumours about City and Arsenal interest in Ben Chilwell.

Published: 28th March 2019

Brendan Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers (File | Reuters)

By AFP

LONDON: Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will do all they can to ensure the club's best players remain at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Harry Maguire has again been linked with a move to Manchester United while there have been rumours about Manchester City and Arsenal interest in fellow England international Ben Chilwell.

However, Leicester manager Rodgers has vowed that the former Premier League champions will do their best to fend off any suitors.

"All I know is that when you have good players, they will always be of interest, and the squad is full of very talented players," Rodgers said.

"All I can do is create an environment so that they enjoy coming to work, where they feel that they can get better.

"From that, they grow and develop. And from then on, if players need to move on from that, it will always be a decision between the club and them."

"At this moment in time, all the players are happy and working well. We want to continue on that path. But knowing how the game works, clubs always lose players, but we will always fight to keep our best players."

Leicester, who host Bournemouth on Saturday, are currently 10th in the Premier League.

English Premier League Leicester City

