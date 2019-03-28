Home Sport Football

PSG outcast Adrien Rabiot facing axe

Rabiot was suspended after partying at a Paris nightclub following PSG's Champions League elimination by Manchester United.

Published: 28th March 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rabiot

Rabiot was placed on 'mis a pied', a form of suspension in France which often leads to an employee being sacked. | AFP

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot met with club officials on Wednesday to hear if his suspension from duty could lead to his sacking by the French champions.

A decision will be forthcoming in two days' time the club said of the 23-year-old Rabiot, who has been gradually frozen out of PSG since refusing to sign a contract extension.

Rabiot was suspended after partying at a Paris nightclub following PSG's Champions League elimination by Manchester United.

He was placed on 'mis a pied', a form of suspension in France which often leads to an employee being sacked.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said the club had been deeply unhappy with the player's attitude.

"I find unacceptable the attitude and lack of professionalism of a player like Adrien Rabiot towards the club, his teammates and the fans," Henrique said on RMC Sport, referring to the night out. 

"Remember up to June 30, 2019 he is part of our squad."

The 23-year-old French international has not played for PSG since early December since balking at signing a fresh contract with the press saying the player's mother, also his agent, had annoyed the club.

He was then forced to train with the reserves but made a legal complaint and won a judgement ordering the club to include him in first-team training.

Rabiot, who has made more than 150 top-flight appearances, also rejected a chance to be on standby for France's World Cup-winning squad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adrien Rabiot PSG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp