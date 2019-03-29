Home Sport Football

Mauricio Pochettino hails new Spurs stadium 'best in the world'

The Argentine offered his congratulations to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on being handed a three-year deal at Manchester United.

Published: 29th March 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino believes the club's state-of-the-art new stadium has been worth waiting for after months of delays.

Spurs trained at the 62,000 capacity venue for the first time on Thursday and will play for the first time there on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

"I think it is amazing, everyone was surprised by the magnitude of the project," said Pochettino.

"The stadium is the best in the world, we can confirm that now. Every space is the best I have seen in my life, you can't compare that with anything.

"It's an amazing project, it is going to be fantastic for the future of the club. It is going to be a massive boost for our fans and it must be for our players too."

Pochettino's future seems very much tied to Spurs' exciting new venture as talk of him being appointed Manchester United's next permanent manager was ended by the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Thursday.

Solskjaer's impressive spell as caretaker boss included a 1-0 win over Pochettino's men at Wembley in January and the Argentine offered his congratulations to the Norwegian on being handed a three-year deal.

"I need to congratulate him and wish him all the best now he is officially the new manager of Manchester United," said Pochettino.

"I am not going to talk about rumours and in this period there is going to be more rumours but there is nothing I can do about it. If it is not this, speculation is going to come around from another club. We are so focused on our job."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Spurs Tottenham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp