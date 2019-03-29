Home Sport Football

Messi and Suarez fit to start 'fundamental' week for Barcelona

They visit Manchester United on April 10 for the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal. Before that they have three league games in eight days.

Published: 29th March 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Messi, Suarez

Messi and Suarez are both in the squad | AP

By AFP

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi has overcome a groin injury while strike partner Luis Suarez has sufficiently recovered from a sprained ankle to play in this weekend's derby against Espanyol, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday.

Messi and Suarez were included in the squad of 18 ahead of Saturday's La Liga game at the Camp Nou. Ousmane Dembele is still absent, suffering from a thigh problem.

In his press conference, Valverde was cautious about Messi, who was forced to leave the Argentina squad last Sunday because of chronic groin pain.

Asked if his captain was 100 per cent, Valverde said: "We think he is, but, hey, Leo has been carrying this problem for some time and we have been working to allow him to recover.

"It flared up with his national team. He's had a rest and he is better. We'll be careful with Messi because of the fundamental importance of the matches."

Suarez missed Uruguay's recent games after twisting his ankle but Valverde said "the rest did him good."

Valverde said he could not give a date for Dembele's return.

The Catalans visit Manchester United on April 10 for the first leg of a Champions League quarterfinal.

Before then, Barca have three Spanish league games in eight days. They go into Saturday's fixture 10 points ahead of second-place Atletico Madrid.

On Tuesday, Valverde's men travel down the Mediterranean coast to face Villarreal and then entertain Atletico next weekend.

"We have in mind that it is a derby, which is motivating for us and for them," Valverde said.

"This week we have three League games and three difficult games. When you play for nine points in a week, at this stage of the season, it can be decisive. We know what we are playing this week."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Liga Barcelona Lionel Messi Luis Suarez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp