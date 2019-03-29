Home Sport Football

Virgil Van Dijk tells Liverpool to savour title pressure

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool's talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk has told his teammates to have no regrets as they try to deliver a first league title in 29 years to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp's men hold a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table but have played a game more so still need the champions to slip up in their remaining eight matches.

"The most important thing is to enjoy it. We have to give it our all and make sure we have no regrets at the end of it," Van Dijk said.

Van Dijk has been so instrumental in Liverpool's improvement from the side that finished 25 points adrift of City last season, he is being tipped to win the Premier League player of the year awards.

The Dutchman cost a world record 75 million ($98 million) fee for a defender last January and helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final last season.

"It's definitely what I wanted," added Van Dijk on the 15 months since his move from Southampton.

"You hope to be in this kind of position - challenging for the Premier League title, being as far as we are in the Champions League now and reaching the final last season.

"I think the ultimate thing would be winning something with Liverpool and we still have any chance to win it. So let's just go for it."

Klopp believes the fact Van Dijk's transfer fee is no longer questioned is a testament to his performances.

"Nobody talks about the money anymore so that's already a good sign," said the German.

Tottenham's trip to Anfield on Sunday may be the toughest Premier League test of the season left for Liverpool and Klopp has a full squad to choose from with all those away on international duty over the past fortnight returning back fit.

And Klopp echoed Van Dijk's message to embrace the run-in and try to make Wolves' visit to Anfield on the final day of the season a historic day.

"The problem is I'm pretty sure Manchester City believes (they will win the league) as well so one will be disappointed at the end of the season," he added.

"Let's go for it and nobody knows what will happen on May 13, but we try everything to make it a big day for us."

