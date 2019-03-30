Home Sport Football

Still no timeframe for Neymar return, says PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the January 23 Cup match against Strasbourg,

Neymar (File | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday he didn't want to give a potential date for the injured Neymar's return to action, adding however that the Brazilian star was feeling good.

"Neymar is feeling good, no pain. But it's too early to talk about his comeback. We must be patient," said Tuchel.

"It's tough for me and even tougher for him. The sole solution is to be patient. He has some time to make his return. I don't want to tell you a date."

The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the January 23 Cup match against Strasbourg, PSG saying at the time they expected him to be out for 10 weeks, until early April.

