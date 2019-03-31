Home Sport Football

Bayern 'annoyed' after slipping behind Dortmund in title race

Niko Kovac called on them to defend top spot ahead of next Saturday's showdown with Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Published: 31st March 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern drew 1-1 against Freiburg to slip two points behind Dortmund | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac questioned his team's attitude after Saturday's 1-1 draw in Freiburg saw Bayern slip two points behind rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race.

"I am not just disappointed, I am also annoyed," said Kovac. 

"We didn't go into the game in the way I thought we would. One or two players perhaps thought that it would all just work out fine, but that isn't the case in Freiburg."

Kovac had warned his players not to underestimate Freiburg before the game, and called on them to defend top spot ahead of next Saturday's showdown with Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Having conceded an early goal, Bayern drew level before half-time, only to waste several opportunities to win in the second half. 

At the same time, Paco Alcacer's late double saw Dortmund beat Wolfsburg and sneak back into top spot. 

ALSO READ | Alcacer's injury-time double fires Dortmund top as Bayern stumble

Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also questioned the team's mentality, saying that they had taken "the wrong attitude" against Freiburg.

"Watching from the sidelines, you didn't get the feeling that the players wanted to win the game at all costs," he said.

The players themselves were also self-critical. Stand-in goalkeeper Sven Ulreich said the result was "very frustrating", while midfielder Leon Goretzka said Bayern had ignored their own pre-match team talk.

"We slept through the first five minutes, and I can't explain why because that is exactly what we discussed 500 times in the dressing room before the game," Goretzka told Sky.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski struck a more positive note, claiming that Bayern would hit back in Saturday's clash with Dortmund. 

"Dortmund scored two late goals, so they had the rub of the green this weekend," said Lewandowski.

"But I'm sure that the luck will be on our side when we play them next week, especially as we are at home."

Kovac and Salihamidzic both demanded a response from the players against Dortmund, and both said that the title race showdown was now a must-win game. 

"We expect a reaction against Dortmund. We need to beat them and show that we want to be champions," said Salihamidzic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp