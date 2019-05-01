Spain's World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas stable after suffering heart-attack during training

By Online Desk

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Iker Casillas who suffered a suspected heart-attack during training on Wednesday is now stable at the hospital.

According to a Portuguese radio station, the 37-year-old Casillas who now plays for Portuguese club Porto suffered a myocardial infarction - colloquially known as a heart attack - but was treated quickly and is out of immediate danger.

Casillas will remain in the hospital and is not expected to feature again for Porto in the remainder of this Primeira Liga season.

The legendary goalkeeper is the most capped player in UEFA Champions League history with 177 appearances. Casillas led Spain to their maiden FIFA World Cup title in 2010.