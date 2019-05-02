Home Sport Football

Kevin Gameiro to torment Arsenal in Emery reunion

If Gameiro knows Arsenal, he knows Emery too, having played under the Spaniard at Sevilla, where they won the Europa League thrice.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Gameiro has scored six goals since the turn of the year after managing only two before it | AP

By AFP

VALENCIA: Kevin Gameiro has knocked Arsenal out of one Europa League semi-final and now he wants to do it again.

Gameiro helped Atletico Madrid end Arsene Wenger's hopes of a glorious finale last season, a 2-1 aggregate win sending them through to the final, where they would sail past Marseille.

Twelve months on, it is Unai Emery in charge of Arsenal and Gameiro leading the line for Valencia who, like their opponents, may well need to win the Europa League to play in the Champions League next term.

"It's going to be a different game to last year, they have a new coach and he has brought his own style to the Arsenal team," Gameiro told AFP Sport.

"We will have to be aware of all their strengths and weaknesses because they play a fast game, they control the ball and have players who can break quickly. It will need us to give everything to win."

If Gameiro knows Arsenal, he knows Emery too, having played under the Spaniard at Sevilla, where together they won the Europa League three times on the bounce in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In the first final, Gameiro owned the decisive touch, his winning penalty in the shoot-out giving Sevilla victory over Benfica.

In the third, he scored again, a tap-in turning the tide against Liverpool in a 3-1 win in Basel.

"We haven't kept in touch but I saw Unai again when Atletico played a friendly against Arsenal in Singapore and it will nice to see him again," Gameiro said.

"He is a great motivator. In these big games and big moments, he knows how to get the best out of his players. He has won this competition three times, he knows how it works. But we both want to be in this final."

This season, Gameiro has scored six goals since the turn of the year after managing only two before it, a trajectory similar to his team, who have recovered well from a painfully slow start.

After 12 games, Valencia had managed only two La Liga victories and sat 15th in the table but a second-half surge has seen them move to within three points of the top four.

"It was a complicated start to the season with a lot of draws but after Christmas there was this click," Gameiro said.

"We had a bit of luck and suddenly started to believe we could win matches again. We just needed our confidence back because we have a very talented squad."

Marcelino, appointed in May 2017, came under pressure but Valencia held their nerve.

"He continued in the same way and stayed loyal to his beliefs," Gameiro said.

"There were a lot of late signings last summer and they maybe needed a bit of time to acclimatise to the club and the coach. I think I was the same, I needed slightly longer to adapt than I expected.

"I questioned myself and realised I needed to change to succeed here. You'd rather start slowly and finish fast than the other way round."

With a Copa del Rey final against Barcelona still to come next month, Valencia are fighting on three fronts for what could be a spectacular end to the season.

But if overcoming Sevilla and Getafe to take fourth seems unlikely, breaking Barca's four-year hold on the Copa del Rey seems an even more formidable task.

Beating Arsenal, and then either Chelsea or Frankfurt in the final seems Valencia's best hope.

"There will be a lot of pressure and it is good for us to play the first game in London," Gameiro said.

"We know they are strong at home but if we can manage the difficult moments, we can capitalise in the second leg."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Europa League Arsenal Valencia Kevin Gameiro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp