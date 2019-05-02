Home Sport Football

Not over yet, warns Messi after Barcelona masterpiece

Despite scoring a brace that helped them take a 3-0 lead going into the second leg at Anfield, Messi is not looking too far ahead.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Messi was simply sensational against Liverpool | AP

By AFP

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi warned his Barcelona teammates that their place in the Champions League final is still not certain despite his two-goal salvo in a 3-0 semi-final first leg win over Liverpool on Wednesday.

"It would have been better to win 4-0 than 3-0 but it is a very good result," said the Argentine star.

"It's not definitive, we are going to go into a very complicated atmosphere, with a great history."

ALSO READ | Jurgen ​Klopp hails 'unstoppable' Messi

Messi's second goal was the 600th of his Barca career and he reached the landmark in stunning style, majestically curling a free-kick into the top corner.

"It was beautiful when it went in but I was lucky that the ball lodged up there in the corner."

Messi refused to take all the plaudits for the win which also Luis Suarez score against his former club.

"We must be more united than ever, all together: the team, the fans. We said at the beginning of the season that we will win it together."

UEFA Champions League Barcelona Liverpool Lionel Messi

