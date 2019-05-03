Home Sport Football

Barcelona legend Xavi Harnandez announces retirement

Xavi debuted with the Barca first team under Louis Van Gaal and was part of the team's glory years from 1998 to 2015.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Xavi Hernandez

Spain legend Xavi Hernandez (File | AP)

By IANS

BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Xavi Harnandez has announced that the 2018/19 season will be his final one as a professional footballer.

Xavi, who currently plays for Al-Sadd in Qatar, holds the all-time appearances record at FC Barcelona with 767, and scored 85 goals from 1998 to 2015.

In a statement, the Terrassa native said "It's been a privilege to play until the age of 39." "This 2018/19 season will be my last as a player, but I hope the future offers the chance to be a coach," he added.

Xavi debuted with the Barca first team under Louis Van Gaal, and was part of the team's glory years from 1998 to 2015. He made his biggest leap under Frank Rijkaard and became a superstar under Guardiola. Xavi was the first captain of the team for his final season, following the retirement of Carles Puyol.

Xavi won 25 titles at Barca, including the famous treble seasons of 2008/09 and 2014/15.

In total, he holds eight La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey, four UEFA Champions League, two FIFA Club World Cup, six Spanish Super Cup and two UEFA Super Cup. He also was a six-time Copa Catalunya and one-time Catalunya Super Cup winner.

Xavi Harnandez Barcelona midfielder Louis van Gaal

