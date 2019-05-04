Home Sport Football

Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title

Celtic are now two-thirds of the way to completing an unprecedented third consecutive domestic treble.

Victory gave Celtic an unassailable 12-point lead over second-placed Rangers | AP

By AFP

GLASGOW: Celtic secured an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title with a 3-0 win away to Aberdeen on Saturday.

The Hoops, who only needed only to avoid defeat at Pittodrie to be sure of retaining their crown, saw Aberdeen's James Wilson twice hit the woodwork when the match was still scoreless.

But Celtic took the lead five minutes before half-time when Mikael Lustig headed in a cross from Callum McGregor.

Jozo Simunovic, the match-winner against Kilmarnock last week, made it 2-0 with a 53rd-minute header from McGregor's corner.

French striker Odsonne Edouard, played in by Tom Rogic, completed the scoring two minutes from time with his 21st goal of the season.

Victory gave Celtic an unassailable 12-point lead over second-placed Rangers, their arch Glasgow rivals.

And with the Scottish League Cup already won, Celtic -- still unbeaten under interim manager Neil Lennon -- are now two-thirds of the way to completing an unprecedented third consecutive domestic treble.

