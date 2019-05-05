Home Sport Football

Liverpool turn to former coach to halt Manchester City

As Manchester City host Leicester on Monday, the Reds will be hoping for a helping hand as they seek to end their 29-year drought.

Published: 05th May 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rodgers came closer to ending that drought than any other Liverpool boss over the past three decades (File | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City must overhaul Liverpool once more in a titanic Premier League title race when Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers attempts to help out his old club at the Etihad on Monday.

The destiny of the title remains in City's hands as Pep Guardiola's men have two games to play to Liverpool's one.

But the Reds refuse to give up on a first league title in 29 years as Divock Origi's late winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Newcastle on Saturday sent them two points ahead at the top of the table once more.

Rodgers came closer to ending that drought than any other Liverpool boss over the past three decades as his side fell just two points short of City in 2013/14.

And in just over two months in charge, the Northern Irishman has rejuvenated the Foxes to give Leicester an outside chance of European football next season if they win their final two games of the season.

"I think Brendan shows his incredible quality as a manager that in just two months his team play already they way he wants to play," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"They are so fast players, they have incredible quality. I was really impressed with the way they play, the players know it will be an incredible task for us, but of course it's already a final for us."

However, Liverpool have been waiting a long time for City to slip up.

Guardiola's men are on a 12-game winning run in the Premier League and have had the rare luxury of eight days off since they edged out Burnley 1-0 last weekend.

Yet, with City travelling to lowly Brighton on the final day of the season with the Seagulls now safe after Cardiff's relegation on Saturday, Leicester and Rodgers present their best chance of springing a surprise.

The Foxes beat City when the sides last met in December and held Liverpool at Anfield in January.

Leicester also thrashed Arsenal 3-0 last weekend in their most complete performance since Rodgers took charge and Jamie Vardy has enjoyed the change of management more than most by bagging nine goals in eight games.

"We've got real speed in the team. You've got to be super compact as a team and tight," said Rodgers on the thread of Vardy.

"They're littered with world class players and world class players will always find the space.

"You've got to try and nullify the space and then you know that when you break through that pressure there's going to be space, and that's something this team are very, very good at."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
English Premier League Manchester City Liverpool Leicester Brendan Rodgers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp