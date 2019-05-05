Home Sport Football

Manchester United 'not good enough', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after draw against Huddersfield

United huffed and puffed but could not find a winner and they cannot now mathematically finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:11 PM

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United had not been good enough over the course of the season after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Huddersfield ended their chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.

United have now won just two of their past 11 games in all competitions as Huddersfield ended a run of eight straight defeats despite goalkeeper Jonas Lossl's error handing the visitors an early lead through Scott McTominay.

Terrible defending from Solskjaer's men gave the Terriers something to celebrate in their final home game before heading down to the Championship as Isaac Mbenza levelled on the hour mark.

"We are where we are for a reason," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "Over a long season we haven't been good enough to challenge for the Champions League places. It's not come as a surprise but we hoped to show a better performance today."

"We haven't taken enough points, won enough games, scored enough goals. It's always difficult when you lose your manager halfway through the season," he added.  "It's caught up with us a little bit.

"It shows us where we are. We're not living in fantasy land thinking we can catch the top two, we're far away but we shouldn't be speaking about being far off the top four at Manchester United.

"We're many levels (behind) at the moment, that's the size of the challenge. It's a great challenge for us but I'm sure we'll make it."

