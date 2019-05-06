Home Sport Football

Fallen Manchester United face huge rebuild after Champions League failure

The Red Devils have now missed out on the top four in four of the past six campaigns and the gap between them and title contenders is only getting bigger.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Since being appointed on a permanent basis, Solskjaer has had little to smile about | AP

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United legend was built on scoring the goal that won the Champions League, but, 20 years on, the Norwegian now concedes the United side he has inherited as manager are not even fit to grace that competition.

The scale of the task now facing Solskjaer was laid bare by Sunday's 1-1 draw at already relegated Huddersfield, statistically, one of the worst sides ever to play in the Premier League, that ensured United cannot finish in the top four and must accept the consolation prize of a place in the Europa League.

"We are not in the Champions League but I think that is a true reflection. The table seldom lies at the end," admitted Solskjaer as he came to terms with a run of two wins from 11 games that have sucked the enthusiasm from his first few months as a caretaker manager.

"When United needed their players to stand up and be counted, playing with intensity, taking responsibility individually, concentrating fully, fighting for the right to play in the Champions League, they froze," wrote The Times.

"The meek may inherit the earth but they also end up in the Europa League."

Solskjaer was given the job on a permanent basis less than six weeks ago on the back of winning 14 of his first 17 games in charge.

Yet, the hastiness of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and American owners the Glazier family to take the easy decision of appointing the former striker then, rather than waiting until the end of the season, may only extend the wait for United to get back on their feet.

A massive summer clear-out is now required, but years of mismanagement means United are in the unenvious position of trying to find buyers for players quite happy to sit on their highly lucrative contracts at Old Trafford and struggling to hold onto those stars they do want to keep.

David de Gea has just one year left on his contract, while Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have so far refused to extend their deals beyond 2020.

"There is a chance you have seen the last of players," said Solskjaer after Huddersfield claimed a first point since February.

Solskjaer insisted on Friday the lure of playing for the 20-time English champions is still enough to attract players, but the lack of Champions League football or a director of football to lead the recruitment will not make that task any easier.

"Nothing about this United team I like at all. They're just awful. They're a despondent group of people," said former United captain Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

"It would be nice if the club got an experienced sporting director and recruit team to help him."

The pain of United's predicament is only intensified by watching fiercest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City raise the bar to new heights in their tussle for the Premier League title.

Should City beat Leicester on Monday to retake top spot, they will move 29 points ahead of their city rivals with one game of the league campaign still to play.

Both City and Liverpool are reaping the rewards of long-term planning off the field put in place the right structures for the football to flourish.

By contrast, in the six years since Alex Ferguson retired having lifted United's last Premier League title, the club have lurched through a series of quick fixes, appointed four different managers and never found the right solution.

The Red Devils have now missed out on the top four in four of the past six campaigns and the seismic gap between them and the contenders for the title is only getting bigger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester United UEFA Champions League English Premier League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp