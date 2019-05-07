Home Sport Football

Barcelona and Liverpool are the best two sides I've faced: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the Premier League title

Published: 07th May 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

If City win the Premier League, they will become the first team to defend their domestic title since Manchester United in 2009. | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has said that Barcelona and Liverpool are the two best teams he has ever faced in his career as a manager and battling with Liverpool for the Premier League title will be one of his biggest achievements.

"It's not easy, honestly. In my career as a manager, I played against incredible sides. There are two that were 'wow'. One is Barcelona with Luis Enrique, with Neymar, (Lionel) Messi and (Luis) Suarez in front. The other is this Liverpool," goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"I think they're the best two sides I've faced as a manager. That's why being here, with it in our hands, fighting against Liverpool until the end. One of the biggest achievements," he added.

Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the Premier League title and both the teams are neck to neck at the points tally.

If City is able to win the Premier League this year, they will become the first team to defend their domestic title since their cross-city rivals Manchester United in 2009.

"Arriving at this stage, two games left with 92 points, after 100 points last season... being there, that is the most satisfaction I've had as a manager," Guardiola said.

Liverpool had moved seven points clear of Manchester City in January this year. But four draws in six games for the Reds and 12 consecutive wins for City have gotten Manchester City within the grasp of the Premier League title.

The team just needs two more wins to guarantee another Premier League title.

"I would not say that 100 points were bad and that we are not satisfied with what we did last season. I'm not going to say that. But at the same time, we were seven points behind this year. You give credit for the titles and how huge our rival is," Guardiola said.

"I didn't expect to get the points we have this season so far after what we did last season. Normally, the tendency for human beings is to relax a little bit. But the reason we were seven behind at that moment is that Liverpool was unstoppable," he added.

Manchester City next takes on Leicester City on May 7 whereas Liverpool will face Wolves on May 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Liverpool Pep Guardiola Barcelona

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp