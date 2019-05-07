Home Sport Football

Favourite Son: Spurs star's brother details tough path to the top

Son's transformation from Korean hopeful to European star was catalysed by the youth academy at Hamburg SV

Published: 07th May 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Son Heung-min

Son has been instrumental in Spurs' run to the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition | AP

By AFP

CHUNCHEON: The South Korean star leading Tottenham Hotspur's charge for a place in the Champions League final had a unique football upbringing.

But that was only one component of his success, his brother told AFP.

Striker Son Heung-min, 26, has been instrumental in Spurs' run to the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition, scoring three times over two legs against Manchester City to reach the last four.

But he was suspended for the first leg of the semi, a 1-0 home defeat to Ajax, and will be crucial to their efforts in the Netherlands on Wednesday, despite picking up a petulant Premier League red card at the weekend.

ALSO READ | Mauricio Pochettino urges Spurs to make history

Around 8,500 kilometres (5,300 miles) away, his elder brother and fellow striker Son Heung-yun -- three years his senior -- will be watching closely.

For years, the two boys were trained by their father, Son Woong-jung, a former professional footballer who aimed to take his sons to the top with a strict and disciplined regimen.

"Everything we did revolved around football," said Heung-yun.

"Our father told us we had to go to bed early to play football and that we had to eat well to play football.

"He always said that life was short and we should do things we liked and when we did, we should pursue it to the point of going a little bit crazy about it."

Renowned for concentrating on ball skills and not allowing them to shoot or join a team -- where they might be distracted by trying too hard to win games -- their father laid a foundation for the rising Son.

The brothers would exchange glances as they endured the tough daily sessions.

Heung-yun remembers training one New Year's Day on a snow-covered lot in bitter cold as a 13-year-old.

Before he knew it, he covered his ears with his hands, only for his father -- who was showing his sons how to dribble -- to turn back and immediately berate him, as he often did when he felt they were not trying their best.

"We were raised very tough," said Heung-yun, who as a player only reached the fifth tier of German club competition but now coaches at the SON Football Academy run by his father.

"We were hit by our father a lot when training, which is unimaginable these days," he added.

"Some of our neighbours even doubted he was our real father."

Fermented cabbage

Both boys looked up to their father -- who spent hours picking up the tiniest pebbles on a dirt lot before his sons came for practice -- and took his words as "law".

But the older brother often clashed with their father, taking after his hot temper, while Heung-min accepted everything that was thrown at him.

"Even when he was reprimanded by our father, Heung-min was able to shake it off and smile," Heung-yun told AFP.

Son's transformation from Korean hopeful to European star was catalysed by the youth academy at Hamburg SV, which he joined aged 16, leaving school to do so in a highly unusual decision backed by his father.

But it started inauspiciously.

Soon after Heung-min arrived in Germany, he called his family to say he was missing them and even kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a mainstay of the Korean table.

"He never really liked kimchi but he was crying and said he wanted to eat kimchi and missed our family," Heung-yun said, noting his brother also had to face language barriers and racism.

He told Heung-min he had to overcome the difficulties -- and in the event, the entire family moved to Hamburg to support the youngest Son.

'Desire to win'

In elementary school Heung-min snacked on junk food and was quite chubby, his brother said, but was always determined to make it as a footballer.

"He had a strong sense of purpose," added Kwon Soon-young, Son's homeroom teacher in middle school.

"He tried to learn English and kept a journal where he wrote that he will achieve his dream as a football player."

Son was bright and friendly and known as a happy kid, says his brother, but adds that he was always very competitive.

"When we were young, we played video games a lot and Heung-min is quite good and we both hated losing so we would practice video games on our own," he said.

But ultimately, he added: "Both Heung-min and I shared the goal of joining the national team, and in that sense I did not succeed while Heung-min did."

The striker was seen in floods of tears after his Taeguk Warriors lost to Mexico at last year's World Cup, paving the way for their first-round elimination.

Heung-min had been "crying from anger", his brother said.

"I think you need to have that much desire to win."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Tottenham South Korea Son Heung-min

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp