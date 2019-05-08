Home Sport Football

England: FIFA Women's World Cup squad given royal launch

The tournament starts in Paris on June 7, with England's campaign beginning against Scotland in Nice on 9 June.

Published: 08th May 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) shakes hands with England women's football team captain Steph Houghton. (Photo | AFP)

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) shakes hands with England women's football team captain Steph Houghton. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Prince William announced on Wednesday that Steph Houghton will lead England at the Women's World Cup as "celebrity fans" announced Phil Neville's team player-by-player on social media.

Manchester City captain Houghton was the first player of the squad of 23 to be announced, by the Football Association president.

"The countdown is on to a momentous summer of football as our Lionesses head to France to take on the world's best at the Women's World Cup," William said in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

"It gives me great pleasure to be able to announce that England's defensive rock and captain, Steph Houghton, will be on the plane to France. Steph, congratulations. I know you and the team will do the nation proud. Good luck."

Ex-England men's captain David Beckham, a former Manchester United teammate of Neville's, announced the inclusion of Nikita Parris, who will wear the number seven shirt, on Instagram.

"It's a shirt that I wore for many years with pride," he said. "It's a shirt that I captained my country in so I know that Nikita will do exactly the same, wear this shirt with pride.

"Also a message to Phil and all the Lionesses for the World Cup this summer -- good luck, we'll be watching."

The tournament starts in Paris on June 7, with England's campaign beginning against Scotland in Nice on 9 June.

"We are in a really difficult group with Scotland, Argentina and Japan," Neville told the BBC.

"We are the third-ranked team in the world and there is a lot of expectation but our performances have been really good and there is more to come from these players."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
prince william Steph Houghton FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp