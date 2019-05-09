Home Sport Football

David Beckham gets 6-month ban for using phone while driving

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21.

Published: 09th May 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Former England international footballer David Beckham (C) leaves Bromley Magistrates Court in Bromley, south-east of London. (Photo | AFP)

Former England international footballer David Beckham (C) leaves Bromley Magistrates Court in Bromley, south-east of London. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former England footballer David Beckham was on Thursday disqualified from driving for six months after using his phone while behind the wheel.

The 44-year-old admitted the offence after being spotted by a member of the public as he drove his Bentley in London on November 21.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid player attended the hearing at Bromley Magistrates Court, south of London.

He was given six penalty points on his licence, which disqualifies him.

Last year, Beckham avoided a previous charge of speeding because of a technicality.

Beckham accepted he drove at 59 miles (95 kilometres) per hour in a 40 mph zone in London in January 2018.

But the notice of his prosecution was not received until one day after the statutory 14-day time limit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Beckham driving ban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp