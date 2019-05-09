Home Sport Football

Football agent Mino Raiola vows to fight three-month Italy ban

Raiola insisted that the three-month ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation would have no impact on his work.

By AFP

MILAN: Super agent Mino Raiola said Thursday he would be taking legal action to overturn a three-month ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) from brokering deals in Italy.

The outspoken agent -- whose high-profile clients include Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Marseille's Mario Balotelli, and Juventus teenage striker Moise Kean -- was handed the FIGC suspension on Wednesday.

The FIGC did not give a reason for the ban imposed on Raiola and his cousin Vincenzo Raiola, who is also an agent.

The ban would prevent the powerful Italian-Dutch agent from doing business with clubs in Italy for most of the summer transfer window.

But Raiola said he would take legal action, insisting the suspension follows his criticism of the Italian FA which he has called "weak and non-existent" and slammed over recent racism controversies.

"This Italian ban is not a surprise, unfortunately," the 51-year-old said in a statement.

"I guess the Italian Football Association has not forgiven me when I have diffused my critics for their role in the disastrous state of Italian football, as well as their role around the latest episode of the racism problem," he said.

"My personal concern is that it has been a sentence dominated by a political willing. It is a sentence based on false grounds and lies.

"I will seek justice against this injustice and for freedom of speech in every legal court possible to me as my main task is the interest of Italian football."

Raiola insisted that the ban would have no impact on his work.

"This discussion is contained to the Italian territory and has no repercussion on the players I represent," he added.

Pogba, meanwhile, has been touted for a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Serie A Mino Raiola

