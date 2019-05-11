Home Sport Football

All you need to know about UEFA's plans for European club football

If all goes according to plan, UEFA will reform the European club competitions, which will see 128 clubs playing 647 matches.

Published: 11th May 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Plans by UEFA to reform European club competitions would see 128 clubs playing a total of 647 matches starting in the 2024 season (with 407 per season 2021-2024) spread over three continental competitions, according to a document seen by AFP on Friday.

The 128 teams would be divided this way: 32 clubs in the Champions League, 32 in a competition similar to the Europa League and a further 64 clubs in a third competition, itself divided into four groups resembling the basketball conference system used by NBA.

Champions League, large groups

- According to the documents AFP has seen, the group phase would begin in August with four pools of eight teams who would play 14 preliminary round matches rather than the six in the current system.

- In total there would be 21 match days in the Champions League.

- The most controversial point is that only four of the 32 participating clubs will have qualified through their national championships.

- Four other clubs would qualify via having reached the semi-finals of the second level competition (Europa League).

- Above all 24 places are reserved for teams that do well in the Champions League and to stay in the competition they would need to finish in the top five of their group or win a playoff between those clubs finishing 6th or 7th.

- UEFA insists a maximum of five clubs from any national league can be in this top tier competition.

Europa League

- The second tier now known as the Europa League will consist of 32 clubs divided into eight groups of four clubs in the first round. 

The participants: 

- The four teams relegated from the Champions League and the four losing teams on the playoffs.

- The four losing sides from the previous season's 'Europa League' quarter-finals.

- The four semi-finalists from the third tier cup the previous season.

- Twenty clubs qualifying directly from the national leagues.

The third tier

- This is the only one of the three competitions which is entirely open with all 64 teams qualifying from the national leagues. 

- The main peculiarity of this competition is its four separate 'conferences' in the manner of NBA basketball.

- In each section, there will be four groups of four teams who qualify for quarters, semis and finals of their respective conference.

- The four winners would then meet in a mini-tournament with semi-finals and a final, with all four gaining promotion to the 2nd tier competition the following season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Europa League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp