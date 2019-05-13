Home Sport Football

Premier League quotes of the season

From Brexit to the tagline of a 1986 film, Premier League's managers had quite a lot to say.

LONDON: The final day climax of the Premier League title race marked the end of a campaign that also featured a number of memorable quotes from start to finish.

Here AFP Sport picks out 10 of the best:

"I can't wait to get out of it if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect. Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world." 

-- A combative Neil Warnock vents his ire about Brexit in January

"That puts it into perspective -- yes, we've got relegated, but life is far more important." 

-- Warnock on the tragic death of Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala, Cardiff's record signing who never got to play for the club after he was killed in a plane crash on January 21 while en route from Nantes to Wales

"I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me, two for them. Respect!"

-- Jose Mourinho loses his cool in a press conference after back-to-back defeats early in the season. He was sacked by Manchester United in December.

"The title race is like Highlander. Only one of us will be there at the end."

-- Jurgen Klopp uses a typically colourful cinematic comparison in April of their duel with Manchester City, referring to the tagline of the 1986 film.

"I'm 51 years old so I have never experienced a war. We are really blessed in our generation, but the past showed us that as long as strong partners are together, Europe is a much safer place." 

-- Klopp takes a different line to Warnock on Brexit.

"At the end Liverpool play right now without pressure because they know it is not in their hands... We have the pressure because we can't lose, because it is in our own hands."

-- Pep Guardiola ups the ante on Liverpool ahead of the final weekend 

"Liverpool are one of the strongest teams I have faced. They have everything. They have good tactics, they have great defensive strength, they have very good high pressing and they have a very good counter-attack."

-- Guardiola heaps praise on Klopp's side in April 

"You know what you are, you know what you are."

-- The normally placid Mauricio Pochettino rants at referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 defeat by Burnley in February. It earned him a two-match touchline ban

"How is your future? Is The Sun happy with you or not?" 

-- Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri jokes with a newspaper reporter after being asked if he was nervous about his future after a 2-0 victory over Spurs at the end of February

"When confronted with a tragedy, all people are different, with different reactions. I proposed different things to help everyone with different support." 

-- Claude Puel may have been sacked later in the season but he gained a huge amount of respect for the way he handled the aftermath of the death of Leicester City's Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash on October 27

"Back to back... I think it was the hardest, most tough Premier League ever. Liverpool was exceptional. I don't mean to rub it in, it is what it is, they didn't deserve to lose."

-- City captain Vincent Kompany after a 4-1 win over Brighton on the final day clinched the title

