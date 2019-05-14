Four Indian students awarded La Liga scholarship

MUMBAI: The La Liga Football Schools Scholarship is being granted to four Indian students this year -- two from Mumbai and two from Bengaluru. The selected students will visit Spain from May 26 to June 5 to train with first division club, CD Leganes.
The selected students for 2018/19 from Mumbai are Rian Katoch and Asik Shaikh, while those from Bengaluru are Ishan Murali and Vidwath Shetty.
Launched in association with the Embassy of Spain in India and India On Track, La Liga Football Schools Scholarships aims to reward the best Indian talent and fast-track their football goals annually.
The students, selected through a scouting process in which 32 players are shortlisted from La Liga Football Schools, will receive training from one of the La Liga clubs' academies.
"The four students showcased exemplary technical skills and sporting values throughout their time at La Liga Football Schools. We have always believed that India has strong potential to become a global footballing superpower," La Liga India Managing Director Jose Antonio Cachaza said.
He added that with this programme, young Indians would take their country one step closer to achieving the status. "During their time with CD Leganes, the students will get a chance to train with the best coaches and youth of Spain which will surely have a strong impact on them."
"Spain is certain of the key role that sports and football play in its public diplomacy strategy for India. Mainly because football is a capital tool in promoting fundamental personal and social values such as inclusion, camaraderie, tolerance, perseverance and team-work," Spanish Ambassador H.E. JoseRamon Baranano said.
He said he was grateful to La Liga for bringing these important values to Indian youth through Spanish football.
MUMBAI: The La Liga Football Schools Scholarship is being granted to four Indian students this year -- two from Mumbai and two from Bengaluru. The selected students will visit Spain from May 26 to June 5 to train with first division club, CD Leganes.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
News agency pays up Prince Harry over aerial photos of his private home
Probe in Bofors payoff case to continue: CBI
BJP says Sadhvi Pragya has apologised for 'Godse a deshbhakt' comment
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies at 89
Vicky Kaushal turns 31, B-Town showers good wishes
IPL awards fiasco: Angry Diana Edulji hits out at BCCI acting president