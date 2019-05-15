Cagliari escape punishment for Moise Kean racist abuse

By AFP

ROME: Cagliari have escaped punishment by Italian football authorities for racist abuse directed by their fans at Juventus striker Moise Kean during a league game last month, the Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday.

Italian international Kean, 20, was subjected to racist chants from sections of Cagliari support after his late goal during Juventus' 2-0 win in Sardinia on April 2.

Kean -- along with his French teammate Blaise Matuidi and Brazilian Alex Sandro -- had been targeted by monkey chants throughout the match, but they increased after he scored.

Lega Serie A said that "the chants in question, although certainly reprehensible, had objectively limited relevance" during the match.

Kean had celebrated his goal with his hands outstretched on front of the Cagliari fans, drawing a barrage of racist abuse.

World Cup winner Matuidi protested furiously at the stadium where he was targeted in January last year.

But Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci came under fire for saying: "the blame is 50-50".

"Moise shouldn't have done that and the Curva (where the hardcore Cagliari fans stand) should not have reacted that way," said Bonucci.

Afterwards Kean's posted on Instagram that it was "the best way to respond to racism".

Inter Milan, meanwhile, were fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) after some of their fans shone a laser at Chievo goalkeeper in last Monday's game.

SPAL were ordered to pay 3,000 euros after one of their supporters threw a cup of liquid at Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.