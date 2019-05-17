Home Sport Football

Chennaiyin FC signs Edwin Vanspaul on two-year deal

The 26-year-old from Neyveli will be moving to Chennaiyin FC after three seasons at Chennai City FC, with whom he won the 2018-19 I-League title recently.

Published: 17th May 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Edwin Vanspaul. (Photo | Twitter/@Chennaiyin FC)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC Friday announced the signing of Edwin Vanspaul from I-League side Chennai City FC on a two-year contract.

The versatile Vanspaul has been signed up on a permanent move subject to transfer window regulations, a press release said.

The 26-year-old from Neyveli will be moving to Chennaiyin FC after three seasons at Chennai City FC, with whom he won the 2018-19 I-League title recently.

He played in all CCFC's 20 league games in the I-League season, starting in 19 of them and proved to be a vital cog in the campaign.

"I feel I have made the right move in my career, at the right time. I always believe that learning never stops and I look forward to learning more with my new teammates under head coach John Gregory," Vanspaul was quoted as saying in the release.

"And having familiar faces around me like Sabir (Pasha) Coach, (Dhanpal) Ganesh and (Sinivasan) Pandiyan will surely help me. I am also waiting to connect with the fans of the club and repaying their support with good performances on the pitch," he said.

Starting his career as a striker, Vanspaul has been deployed as a central midfielder, winger, right-back and left-back over the years.

He played majority of last season with CCFC at right-back.

"Edwin brings versatility and experience to our ranks. He was a pivotal player in Chennai City's title-winning side. And being from Tamil Nadu himself, he will be well aware of the responsibilities that come with representing a team from the state. We're truly delighted to have him on board," said Gregory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edwin Vanspaul Chennaiyin FC Chennai City FC Indian Super League I-League side

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp