Former FIFA referee Shivappa Shetty no more

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former FIFA referee Shivappa Shetty died here on Sunday at the age of 86.

The news of his demise was confirmed to PTI by a senior office-bearer of the Western India Football Association (WIFA).

It is understood that Shetty died of a heart attack.

Shetty is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Shetty served football in various capacities as an AFC instructor, All India Football Federation Referee Board member, former president of Bombay Referees Association, AIFF Referees Instructor, AIFF match commissioner and AIFF referees instructor apart from being a FIFA referee.

He retired from Central Bank of India for whom he served as Sports General Secretary and played for Central Bank of India, it was learnt.