Home Sport Football

Manchester City need to win Champions League, says Guardiola

Guardiola, who has not tasted European success since 2011, said what sets the Champions League apart is the level of the opposition.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City will ultimately be judged on whether they win the Champions League despite wrapping up an unprecedented domestic treble with a 6-0 whipping of Watford in the FA Cup final.

The 48-year-old Spaniard said in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's rout the domestic treble is more difficult than winning the Champions League because it demands greater consistency over a gruelling season.

"I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League," said Guardiola, who twice conquered Europe as Barcelona coach.

"I know unless we do that it will not be enough."

"This comes with me. I know that. I arrived in Barcelona, we were lucky we won it two times in four years and the people expect I am something special, that we have to win the Champions League and it's still true."

Guardiola, who has not tasted European success since 2011, having drawn a blank during his spell with Bayern Munich, said what sets the Champions League apart is the level of the opposition.

Guardiola and City, who have never won the competition, have failed to make it past the quarter-finals since he took over in 2016.

They lost to Monaco in the last-16 in 2017 and exited in the last eight to Liverpool last year and Tottenham this season.

"In this club, the points record and the domestic competitions is incredible," he said.

"But the Champions League we don't win quite often compared to the other ones because the teams are so good, the competition is so demanding but we want to win it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Pep Guardiola

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp