Home Sport Football

Treble winners Manchester City enjoy parade

Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete a clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City players celebrate after winning the English FA Cup Final soccer match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City celebrated their domestic treble with an open-top bus parade on Monday, drawing an estimated 100,000 fans to the streets of the city centre.

Pep Guardiola's City side became the first to complete a clean sweep of all three major English trophies with Saturday's 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

They clinched a second successive Premier League title the previous week and also won the Carabao Cup in February.

It was the fourth time in seven years the club had taken over the city centre for an afternoon with a celebratory parade.

Adding the Community Shield to the tally, the club had banners branding themselves as "The Fourmidables".

The victorious squad were joined by members of the City women's team, who also won an FA Cup and League Cup double this year.

Guardiola insisted he has not thought about next season but admitted captain Vincent Kompany will be missed at the club after the defender confirmed his departure to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

"Zero," the Spaniard said when taking to the stage.

"Now is time for good dinners and good wine. We will think about it in one month's time, and enjoy it now.

"I think we will miss Vincent a lot. He is coming back in the future in some way. It is an incredible way to finish the season. He will come out soon and you will see how much we love him."

Kompany said he realised the time was right to leave when he scored a stunning winner against Leicester in City's penultimate Premier League match.

The victory took City within one more win of the title.

"The moment that ball against Leicester went 'top bins' I knew I was done! I couldn't do anything better. It felt right," Kompany said.

The Belgian now expects the club to go on to even greater success in the future.

"This team is ready to achieve so much more," he said.

"I've given everything I could for this club. I can't tell you how proud of that I am. I have nothing left. I have given everything."

Organisers said the crowd for the parade, which culminated with the stage show outside Manchester Cathedral, was estimated to be around 100,000.

Kompany finished his speech by declaring City were the "best club in the world" regardless of European success.

"You are the best club in the world. I do not care if you win the Champions League or not, you are the best club in the world."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Manchester City Treble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp