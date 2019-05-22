Home Sport Football

Manchester City and PSG 'playthings of a state': La Liga chief Javier Tebas

It is not the first time the outspoken head of the Spanish league has attacked Abu Dhabi-owned City or Qatari-owned PSG.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

City have threatened to take him to court at one point. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain should be excluded from European club competition and are nothing more than "playthings of a state", La Liga's president Javier Tebas has said.

It is not the first time the outspoken head of the Spanish league has attacked Abu Dhabi-owned City or Qatari-owned PSG, and newly crowned Premier League champions City have threatened to take him to court at one point.

However, Tebas launched another broadside at the wealthy clubs when he spoke at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, saying City and PSG "are clubs who could not care less what their real incomes are when they want to sign a player because they receive incomes from a state".

"It forces other clubs into an economic situation which is really living on the edge. It skews the balance of the entire European football structure," Tebas said.

"This is no longer sport. This is no longer an industry. It becomes more like a toy, the plaything of a state. And when it's a plaything, kids start playing with other kids. You end up ruining the entire system."

City -- who last weekend completed a historic domestic treble with a 6-0 whipping of Watford in the FA Cup final -- are presently under investigation by UEFA over alleged breaches of their Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The club strongly deny any wrongdoing.

PSG were able to pay a world record fee of 222 million euros ($248 million) for Neymar in 2017 and also signed French striker Kylian Mbappe the same summer.

The 56-year-old Costa Rica-born lawyer, who has been in his present role since 2013, said the way in which City and PSG spent freely in the transfer market had a knock-on effect on their rivals.

He said other clubs see a European Super League, a potential replacement for the Champions League that Tebas opposes, as enriching them and making them better able to compete on a more level playing field with PSG and City.

"The origin of this entire problem with the Super League is the inflationary effect that Manchester City and PSG have created across the whole of Europe," said Tebas.

"The rest of the clubs in Europe want money to compete with these guys."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City PSG La Liga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp