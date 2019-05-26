Home Sport Football

Dutch referee scores 'bizarre' goal, awards it

In any case, the goal turned out to have no impact on the full-time result.

Published: 26th May 2019 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Players for Dutch fourth-tier outfit Harkemase Boys reacted with fury and disbelief after a strange deflection saw a referee scoring against them in a game -- and then awarding the goal.

The incident happened as the Frisian amateur club faced southern visitors Hoek on Saturday.

In a clip posted on Twitter shortly afterwards, the referee identified by Dutch media as Maurice Paarhuis, is seen running into the penalty box as the Harkemase Boys' defenders seem to have cleared a ball from danger in the 66th minute of the match.

Hoek midfielder Rik Impens however takes another shot at goal from a tight angle, but the ball hits the front post before then glancing off the referee's shins and rolling across the goal line.

Seconds later Paarhuis allows the goal, to the great consternation of Harkemase Boys who immediately surround him to protest, to no avail.

"The referee was a so-called 'dead element' and could not but allow the goal," the Dutch daily tabloid Algemeen Dagblad reported, and described the effort to make it 3-2 to Harkemase Boys as "bizarre".

In any case, the goal turned out to have no impact on the full-time result as Harkemase Boys wrapped up their season with a 4-2 win against Hoek.

The Dutch 'Derde Divisie' is three leagues below the elite Eredivisie in the Netherlands, with Harkemase Boys lying sixth in the table, two places below Hoek with one round of the season to play.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp