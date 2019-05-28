Home Sport Football

Chelsea manager Sarri plays down Juventus talk ahead of Europa League final

The 60-year-old could replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus after a difficult season with Chelsea.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sarri

The Italian is now being strongly linked with a return to Serie A | AP

By AFP

BAKU: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri suggested that Wednesday's Europa League final will not definitely be his last game in charge of the club as he confessed his "love" for English football.

The Italian only took over at Stamford Bridge last year but is now being strongly linked with a return to Serie A, with media in his home country suggesting he will take the vacant coaching position at champions Juventus.

"I want to think only to the final. I have a contract with Chelsea for two years, so, first of all, I will speak with Chelsea, but now is not the moment," Sarri said of the Juventus speculation at a press conference in Baku on Tuesday ahead of the final against Arsenal.

ALSO READ | Chelsea sweat on Kante fitness for Europa League final

The 60-year-old could replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri in Turin after a difficult season in London, and reports have said that Chelsea would not block his departure.

However, he insists his first season in charge after arriving from Napoli can be classified as a success regardless of what happens at the imposing Olympic Stadium here.

He did not lose a Premier League game until late November and despite his team's form tailing off after that, they still finished third in the table, ahead of both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, to secure a return to the Champions League.

In addition, they only lost the League Cup final on penalties against Manchester City, and now have the chance to win the Europa League for the second time in seven seasons.

"For me at the beginning of the season it was really very difficult to understand my players, to understand the mentality, but after a very difficult month in January, in February they started to change," he said.

"In this moment I love them because I have 22 wonderful men and wonderful players so I'm really happy with them and of course I have to consider it for the future and I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League."

ALSO READ | Arsenal aim to win Europa League for missing Mkhitaryan

Sarri added that winning the Europa League -- which would be his first major honour -- would turn a "very good season" into a "wonderful" one.

"We have had ups and downs, but from the downs we have become stronger, we built a stronger group and that is one of the reasons why we are here tonight," said skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

"I think we all deserve to do tomorrow a good game, to play with our heart, to give everything.

"We missed the Carabao (League) Cup final on penalties in an unlucky way so tomorrow we have a good opportunity to be happy all together with the manager. There is no time to talk about this speculation."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Europa League Chelsea Maurizio Sarri Juventus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp