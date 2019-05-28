Home Sport Football

Marseille appoint Andre Villas-Boas as new manager

The 41-year-old, who was the youngest coach to win a UEFA competition, will replace Rudi Garcia.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Andre Villas-Boas (File | AP)

By AFP

MARSEILLE: French club Marseille appointed former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas as the club's new coach on Tuesday on a two-year deal to replace Rudi Garcia.

"We are delighted to hire a coach whose success is recognised at the highest level in Europe and in the world," Marseille owner Frank McCourt said in a statement.

Villas-Boas, 41, served as an assistant to Jose Mourinho before making his name at Porto, where he won three titles in 2010/11 -- his only season at the club -- and became the youngest coach to win a UEFA competition.

His success in his native Portugal earned him a move to Chelsea, although he lasted just seven months at Stamford Bridge before he took over at Tottenham as the successor to Harry Redknapp.

After 18 months at Spurs, Villas-Boas resurfaced at Zenit St Petersburg in 2014, guiding the club to a Russian Premier League title and cup triumph during a two-year spell.

He had been out of a job since leaving Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017, and took part in last year's Dakar Rally, withdrawing with injury after an early crash.

Marseille missed out on qualifying for European football next season following a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 this term.

"The philosophy and playing approach of Andre Villas-Boas is in line with what we want for OM and will help revitalise our project after a disappointing campaign," said McCourt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marseille Andre Villas-Boas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp