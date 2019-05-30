Home Sport Football

Luciano Spalletti leaves Inter Milan with Antonio Conte set to take over

Spalletti's exit comes despite sealing Inter's Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season.

Published: 30th May 2019 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Spalletti paid with his job for failing to win any silverware during his two-year spell | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Luciano Spalletti has left Inter Milan, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, with former Italy manager Antonio Conte set to be announced as the club's new coach. 

"Luciano Spalletti is no longer head coach of the first team," Inter said in a statement. "The club wishes to thank Spalletti for his work and the results achieved together."

Spalletti's exit comes despite sealing Inter's Champions League berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of the Serie A season last Sunday.

But he paid with his job for failing to win any silverware during his two-year spell with the Chinese-owned club, as the 18-time Serie A champions search for a first trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2011.

Inter Milan chairman Steven Zhang paid tribute to the 60-year-old who returned the three-time European winners to the Champions League after a seven-year absence this season.

"A coach, a teacher, a friend," Zhang wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself alongside Spalletti.

"You have always given your best, either rain or shine. This 2 years of adventure means so much for Inter and for me personally. 

"We will never forget your dedication to this team, and we all thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Once you are the coach of Inter, you would be always my coach. Grazie Mister Spalletti."

Former Italy and Chelsea coach Conte is reported to have already agreed a three-year deal reportedly worth nine million euros ($10 million) plus bonuses per season to replace Spalletti.

The 49-year-old Conte will be officially announced as the new coach on Friday, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

Conte won the first three of Juventus' eight straight Serie A titles and the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Spalletti took over at Inter in mid-2017 having previously coached Zenit Saint Petersburg and Roma.

But it was a season of highs and lows with the club eliminated at the group stage of the Champions League in which they were drawn with Barcelona and Tottenham. 

They fell in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serie A Inter Milan Luciano Spalletti Antonio Conte

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp