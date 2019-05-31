Home Sport Football

Neymar says knee pain just a scare and returns to training

Neymar limped out of Brazil's first full training on Tuesday. He has played only four matches for PSG since his return in April.

Published: 31st May 2019 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar

Neymar is expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5. | AP

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Neymar said Friday his left knee problem picked up in Copa America preparations was temporary.

He is expected to return to training later at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

The Brazil striker sat out two training sessions to rest the left knee. But Friday morning he was back with his teammates on the pitch for a light training.

Brazil's soccer confederation confirmed Neymar should be in the afternoon's full training, which will be closed to the media.

"I am fine, it was just a scare," the 27-year-old striker told TV Globo in a quick interview.

Copa America begins June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on opening day. Neymar is expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5.

Neymar limped out of Brazil's first full training on Tuesday. He has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since his return in April from a right foot injury.

Copa America Brazil football Neymar

