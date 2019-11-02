Home Sport Football

Frankfurt hand Bayern Munich biggest Bundesliga defeat for a decade

Such was Frankfurt's dominance that head coach Adi Huetter brought on a third striker in Andre Silva for a defensive midfielder with 10 minutes left and it paid off as Paciencia added their fifth goal

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bayern's Robert Lewandowskilooks up as he waits fro the restart after Frankfurt scored their 5th goal of the game. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich crashed to their heaviest Bundesliga defeat for a decade with a 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt which leaves head coach Niko Kovac under huge pressure.

Defending champions Bayern, who had to play the majority of the match with 10 men following Jerome Boateng's ninth-minute red card, are fourth, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach who won 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen.

It was Bayern's biggest league defeat since April 2009 when they crashed 5-1 at Wolfsburg, who won the 2008/09 league title.

After a shock 2-1 loss at home to Hoffenheim last month, Bayern suffered a second league defeat of the season which came following Boateng's sending off for felling Frankfurt forward Goncalo Paciencia on the edge of the area.

Filip Kostic tapped home at the back post to open the scoring for the hosts on 25 minutes and Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow added a second eight minutes later from a Kostic cross to leave Bayern 2-0 down.

Frankfurt players celebrate their 5th goal | AP

Bayern's star striker Robert Lewandowski brought his side back into the game eight minutes before the break when he bludgeoned his way through three defenders to fire home his 20th goal this season in all competitions.

Lewandowski's 14th league goal extended his record of scoring in each of the first 10 Bundesliga games this season.

However, Frankfurt were not to be denied and defender David Abraham hit their third goal after a pin-point accurate pass from winger Danny da Costa three minutes after the restart.

A fourth Frankfurt goal followed when defender Martin Hinteregger headed home from a corner on the hour.

Such was Frankfurt's dominance that head coach Adi Huetter brought on a third striker in Andre Silva for a defensive midfielder with 10 minutes left and it paid off as Paciencia added their fifth goal.

Kovac is now under huge pressure as Bayern host Olympiakos on Wednesday in the Champions League, where they top Group B with three straight wins, before facing Borussia Dortmund at home next Saturday in a classic Bundesliga showdown.

Djibril Sow beats Manuel Neuer | AP

Gladbach are three points clear at the top of the table after French striker Marcus Thuram scored their winner at Leverkusen.

Dortmund climbed to second as goals by Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard and Mario Goetze sealed Dortmund's 3-0 win at home to Wolfsburg, who dropped from fourth to seventh.

RB Leipzig are a point behind in third after slaughtering Mainz 8-0 with the hosts' Germany striker Timo Werner scoring a hat-trick.

Freiburg drop to fifth despite Nils Petersen stealing a point in the last minute with his second of the game in their 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Niko Kovac
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp